Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulances at the Rockhampton hospital.
Ambulances at the Rockhampton hospital. Jann Houley
Breaking

Vehicle vs bicycle: woman in hospital following crash

Aden Stokes
by
27th Jun 2019 7:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been transported to hospital after a vehicle and bicycle collided in Gracemere earlier this morning.

At 5.26am, emergency services were called to Lucas and Justin Sts, Gracemere, following reports of a vehicle and bicycle crash.

Police, firies and paramedics were all on scene.

A woman in her 40's was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder injury and spinal precautions.

A police media spokesperson could not confirm whether the woman was the cyclist.

car and bike crash gracemere tmbbreaking
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    GYMPIE BUDGET: Time for the council to live within our means

    premium_icon GYMPIE BUDGET: Time for the council to live within our means

    News Council budget exceeding expectations - and not in a good way

    Curran throws shooters complex a lifeline

    premium_icon Curran throws shooters complex a lifeline

    Council News Council avoids turfing out two major projects at meeting.

    NEW LAWS: Where and when you can catch this endangered fish

    premium_icon NEW LAWS: Where and when you can catch this endangered fish

    News Year-round open season in some spots, closures in others