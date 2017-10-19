Vehicle stolen from Rainbow Beach

A similar vehicle model and colour to the car that was stolen from Rainbow Beach.

GYMPIE police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen car.

The 2002 BA Ford Falcon station wagon was taken from a Rainbow Beach carpark between 7am and 9am on Wednesday.

The carpark is approximately 150m from the local club at Rainbow.

Upon returning to where it was parked, the car's owner discovered it had been taken.

It is described as being yellow or gold in colour, with a grey kayak tied to the roof racks, as well as a surfboard and fishing equipment clearly visible in the back.

Police are urging anyone who saw the vehicle or have any relevant information to contact Tin Can Bay police on 5486 2426.