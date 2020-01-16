Vehicle, property and number plate theft a mystery in Gympie

ON ALERT: Gympie police are wanting your help to solve these ongoing crimes. Photo: File

POLICE are warning the community to be vigilant amid growing concern of property theft these past couple of weeks.

Vehicle Theft:

1. On January 8 between 7.30am and 4.30pm, unknown offender(s) have approached a motorbike which was parked in a Henry Street carpark and have allegedly taken it from that location.

The motorbike was parked undercover, underneath part of a building and was secure and immobilised at the time of the offence.

The owner believes that to remove the bike, offenders would had to use a vehicle or trailer suitable for carrying motorbikes to transport it as it was fitted with a built-in immobiliser.

The motorbike is described as a 2014 Suzuki GSX-R1000, blue and white in colour, with Queensland registration 624QZ. Quote this reference number: QP2000055340

2. In another case, a vehicle was stolen from a Clematis Street property on January 12. Offenders have approached an unsecured vehicle parked next to a shed in the rear yard of the victim’s home on Clematis Street, Gympie, entered the vehicle and drove off with the utility tray and tool boxes full of property. Quote this reference number: QP2000088066

Items allegedly stolen included:

Wallet and contents including cards and cash

Blue coloured Marquee brand 3×3 metre gazebo

Blue 3.7KVA inverter generator of unknown make

Red and black fishing kayak with black aluminium bracket for an electric motor khaki

Six person tent

Two canoe paddles of unknown brand

Coolibah brand barbecue of similar style of a Weber Baby-Q located in original box

Nine kilograms swap and go gas bottle

Four tent poles in original packaging

6x6m tarpaulin

Four heavy duty marine ropes

Assorted tools and camping equipment

Number plates stolen

Front number plates have been stolen in four separate incidents in the Gympie area recently.

Ramsey Road and Woolgar Street, Southside, January 11 between 6-6.30pm in a shopping centre car park.

Offenders took the time to unscrew the front plate off and replace it with a fake number plate.

QP2000078002 refers.

Exhibition Road, Southside, January 10 to 11 between 7.30pm and 9.30am in a licenced venue car park.

QP2000075728 refers.

Monkland and Nash Street, Gympie, January 10 between 6.20-6.35pm in a shopping centre car park.

QP2000070810 refers.

John Street, Gympie, January 10 at a business.

QP2000068533 refers.

All of these offences occurred in public places or in the vicinity of businesses and not the home as we have seen a lot previously. All plates were unscrewed but one which was ripped off.

If you have any information on any of these crimes, please phone policelink on 131 444 or phone your local police station.