TRAFFIC has ground to a halt on the Bruce Highway at Tanawha this afternoon with a car stuck in an embankment.

Emergency services are on scene after the incident, which was reported about 2.55pm.

The department of transport and main roads reported lanes had been reduced southbound towards Brisbane.

Delays are to be expected and motorists are advised to proceed with caution.