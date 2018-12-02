Vehicle fire threatened homes in Gympie region

IT TOOK six crews about an hour and a half to contain a fire yesterday, which quickly threatened homes at Glastonbury.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the QFES received the call out at about 12.40pm when a "small truck” caught fire in the middle of a paddock.

With the adverse weather conditions, the fire was soon threatening homes.

The blaze was contained as quickly as possible without loss of property and the final crew left the scene at 2.15pm.