Vegetation fires lead to busy day for rural services

FIREFIGHTERS are being kept busy in Gympie today, with two vegetation fires breaking out in the region.

Four units - including three rural brigades - are at Glenwood, setting up control of a blaze near Beckmanns Rd and Arborthree Rd which broke out about 11.45am.

Two vehicles are also reported to still be at at North Deep Creek, attending to a fire which started about 10.20am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said both fires are under control, but is advising residents to take care as smoke could still be an issue for motorists and residents.