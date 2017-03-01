Vegetation fire north of Gympie

There is a fire burning in the Tuan Forest and firefighters are on the scene.

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire burning in Tuan Forest north of Gympie.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze. This fire started earlier today and there is no threat to homes at this time.

Large amounts of smoke may impact the Maryborough area and residents in the suburbs west of Tuan, including Tinana and Bidwill, may be affected for the remainder of the afternoon.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists in the area should drive with caution and to conditions as smoke can decrease visibility on the roads. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should contact 000 immediately.