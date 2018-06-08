Vegans, here's a list of other animals that drink cows milk

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

JENNY Moxham (The Gympie Times, June 2) is so wrong that we wonder if she has ever had anything to do with animals.

To make a statement that no animals other than humans drink the milk of another species really is bizarre.

Who, apart from Ms Moxham, has not seen dogs, cats or chooks drinking cow's milk?

Gympie region Jersey cross cow, Jenny, shares her milk with a cheeky suckling pig, Babe. Patrick Woods

Many orphaned farm and wild animals have been saved by being fed a formula based on cow's milk.

Snakes can be lured out of houses using a saucer of milk. When wild dogs kill a lactating cow, they go straight for the udder. How much does it take to convince her that she is totally wrong?

While some adult animals can't assimilate milk, others can.

Some adult cattle will suck on other cows, and sometimes even themselves.

We have seen "calves" bigger than their mothers down on their knees to reach mum's udder.

What is really bizarre is the vegan belief that the human body, which has adapted to a diet based on animal proteins over thousands of years, can adjust to a vegetable only diet in one generation without suffering serious consequences.

John & Jenny Cameron,

'Woop Woop',

Lagoon Pocket