Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie region Jersey cross cow, Jenny, shares her milk with a cheeky suckling pig, Babe.
Gympie region Jersey cross cow, Jenny, shares her milk with a cheeky suckling pig, Babe. Patrick Woods
News

Vegans, here's a list of other animals that drink cows milk

by Letter to the Editor by John Cameron
8th Jun 2018 12:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

JENNY Moxham (The Gympie Times, June 2) is so wrong that we wonder if she has ever had anything to do with animals.

READ MORE: Bloody bewdy! Gympie's fair dinkum donnybrook

To make a statement that no animals other than humans drink the milk of another species really is bizarre.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Piglet thrives on cow's milk

Who, apart from Ms Moxham, has not seen dogs, cats or chooks drinking cow's milk?

Gympie region Jersey cross cow, Jenny, shares her milk with a cheeky suckling pig, Babe.
Gympie region Jersey cross cow, Jenny, shares her milk with a cheeky suckling pig, Babe. Patrick Woods

Many orphaned farm and wild animals have been saved by being fed a formula based on cow's milk.

Snakes can be lured out of houses using a saucer of milk. When wild dogs kill a lactating cow, they go straight for the udder. How much does it take to convince her that she is totally wrong?

While some adult animals can't assimilate milk, others can.

Some adult cattle will suck on other cows, and sometimes even themselves.

Gympie region Jersey cross cow, Jenny, shares her milk with a cheeky suckling pig, Babe.
Gympie region Jersey cross cow, Jenny, shares her milk with a cheeky suckling pig, Babe. Patrick Woods

We have seen "calves" bigger than their mothers down on their knees to reach mum's udder.

What is really bizarre is the vegan belief that the human body, which has adapted to a diet based on animal proteins over thousands of years, can adjust to a vegetable only diet in one generation without suffering serious consequences.

John & Jenny Cameron,

'Woop Woop',

Lagoon Pocket

John and Jenny Cameron on their dairy farm at Lagoon Pocket.
John and Jenny Cameron on their dairy farm at Lagoon Pocket. Renee Albrecht
dairy farmers environmental letters letters to the editor vegans
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    MAP: Check out these open homes in Gympie this weekend

    MAP: Check out these open homes in Gympie this weekend

    News In the market for a new Gympie home? You might want to head along to these open homes this weekend.

    • 8th Jun 2018 1:51 PM
    CATS AND DOGS: Gympie to quest for five straight wins

    premium_icon CATS AND DOGS: Gympie to quest for five straight wins

    AFL "We're showing some really positive signs all over the field.”

    • 8th Jun 2018 12:35 PM
    HALO FUTURE: Aussie icon flies into the 21st Century

    premium_icon HALO FUTURE: Aussie icon flies into the 21st Century

    News The sky is the limit for new health technology

    • 8th Jun 2018 12:14 PM
    Mystery over $50m Powerball winner

    Mystery over $50m Powerball winner

    News Online ticket could have been sold online - so check your ticket

    Local Partners