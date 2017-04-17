Vegans fire up over Gympie dairy farmers' letter

Vegans rebut the arguments of Gympie region dairy farmers John and Jenny Cameron in letters to the editor.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Once you know the truth you can't 'unknow' it

IT IS precisely because we care about human health, the fate of animals in our food chain, and the devastation caused to our planet by the breeding and slaughter of billions of animals for food, that we follow a plant based lifestyle.

If only farmed animals lived the idealic lives that Jenny and John Cameron would have us believe in The Gympie Times, April 11, in which they attack your correspondent Jenny Moxham and insult vegans.

Once we know the truth behind the pristine plastic wrapped animal parts in supermarkets, we can't "un-know” it. The ancient sanskrit word, "Ahimsa,” means "do no harm” and that is exactly what vegans aim for by their kinder way of life towards all earthlings.

Diane Cornelius,

Seacliff Park, South Australia.

The Camerons dairy farm in the Mary Valley.

More letters:

' I UNDERSTAND WHY THEY ARE SO DEFENSIVE ABOUT THEIR WAY OF LIFE'

SINCE John and Jenny Cameron are dairy farmers I can understand that they feel defensive about their way of life, (The new cult, The Gympie Times, April 15, 2017) but the reality is, it's cruel and unjust to needlessly kill animals for food.

Valley dairy farmers John and Jenny Cameron.

A former dairy farmer from WA recently spoke about his moment of realisation.

On this particular evening he was sending 40 "culls” to the slaughterhouse.

"As I shut the truck door”, he recalled, " I took one last look at them, 40 pairs of

dark eyes looked back at me and I saw the fear in their eyes, it was as if they knew

their fate.

"In this short moment I thought, you are killing 40 sentient, social, caring and

intelligent beings. For the first time in my life I realised that everything I once

considered the norm, was actually built on sand. It was some type of awareness I had

never felt before. Suddenly I realised that all living things have a desire to stay alive

and be free from fear and harm.”

Vegans rebut the arguments of Gympie region dairy farmers John and Jenny Cameron in letters to the editor. Bev Lacey

A few months later this farmer quit the dairy industry and is now a vegan.

The Cameron's say a vegan diet is "anything but healthy”. Not true, and a Melbourne

couple are proof of this. In 2014, Janette Murray-Wakelin, 64, and husband Alan

Murray, 68, ran 15,000km around Australia non stop on a raw vegan diet.

Vegans rebut the arguments of Gympie region dairy farmers John and Jenny Cameron in letters to the editor. North Coast Local Land Services

Prior to the run Janette had healed her aggressive breast cancer by adopting this diet.

Jenny Moxham

Monbulk, Victoria.

More letters to the editor:

1950s Had True Community Spirit

OFTEN those opposing retrograde steps progressively weakening our western society traditions, and wealth, such same-sex marriage and the premature shutting down of fossil fuel power plants are referred to as "Un-cultured 1950's people”.

So let this proud product of the 1950s tell you of his parents and grandparents who lost relatives/friends in the First World War, endured the poverty and deprivation of the Great Depression, then suffered the trepidations of the Second World War.

Today we have token "community spirit” because, during the truly "battling” years of the 1950s when somebody in the street fell ill or was injured within half a day the youngest daughter of one family would take soup to the neighbour in need; an older lass would then take in the main meal; and then another the dessert. Different boys from different families would cut the wood and keep the fire and stove going; clean up the pets' muck and feed them along with the chooks while gathering any eggs, and then run messages, etc.

Now that was truly "community spirit”.

Howard Hutchins

Chirnside Pk, Victoria.