Vegan ‘covered in blood’ after farm raid
A vegan activist who "rescued 16 rabbits" claims she was left "covered in blood" after being chased down the highway and "shot at" by angry farmers.
"This is what has just happened to us, look, I'm documenting the whole thing," the Barcelona-based activist who goes by the handle "Mythical Mia" says in the video posted to Instagram earlier this week.
"I'm covered in blood. This is what the farmers have done. They shot through our window and chased us down the motorway. Oh my God, I'm literally covered in blood."
In the post's caption, the woman wrote, "Today we entered a rabbit farm and rescued 16 lives. The farmer was extremely aggressive and attacked us, strangling activists and smashing their heads with metal poles."
The woman, who has a British accent, describes herself on her social media pages as "active for a world where veganism is the only option".
She said police came and "told us to leave peacefully, which we did", but "after we left the farmers chased us down the motorway at 200km for an hour".
"We tried to lose them down a side road but they were on our tails," she said.
"They blocked us into a dead end and surround the car with five other farmers' cars. They were banging on the windows, shouting and threatening us. We called the police who arrived after an hour. They diffused the situation and escorted us to a 'safe place'."
She said her group asked police to escort them home but "they refused and said we would be OK".
"They let us go and 10 minutes later back on the motorway one of their cars pulled up alongside us and shot at us," she said.
Meet Neytiri. She is one of the 16 lives rescued from the action this weekend. She was spotted immediately by our fantastic vet @shakirafree, spinning round and around in circles in her cage with her head tilted, showing clear signs of E.cuniculi, a parasite in the ear caused by filthy living conditions. . We took her to the vet and they confirmed she is only a couple weeks old. She is now on a course of antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and anti-parasites and depending on the severity of her condition and how long she’s been like that, she will recover in a few days or weeks and her head will return to the upright position again! She has such a character and is so full of energy despite the discomfort she must be in from all the disorientation and muscle strain from her neck. I will post regular updates about her and the others on my stories and if anyone wants to help with the vet bills and sanctuary costs, I have put the fundraiser in my bio! . These 16 are the lucky ones. After actions like this we get to home but for them there is no way out. We only managed to find a home for 16 beforehand, so had to leave thousands of mothers and babies behind. They will be trapped inside those cages for their entire lives, their only escape is when they are shipped off to a slaughterhouse to be murdered for their flesh and fur. Rabbits like these are also abused for animal testing, tortured for a lifetime before eventually getting murdered too. They are also regularly kept as ‘pets’ often in solitary confinement and inappropriate conditions suffering from boredom and multiple other health issues. . What we do the animals need to end immediately. This injustice has gone on far too long. We will continue to enter in these facilities to expose these horrors and liberate the beings trapped inside for as long as it takes. We are not going anywhere. Join us in our fight, be vegan, be active and let’s put an end to this once and for all.
"The window exploded in my face and there was a lot of blood from all the glass. We're currently at the hospital and waiting to go to the police station to report this crime."
She added that the "most important thing is that the non-human animals are safe".
"They are far from that hell hole. I don't want this to be about me at all, I just want people to know how evil farmers are. If this is how they treat humans, how can we expect them to care for animals?" she said.
"I had to deleted (sic) all the footage of the rescue from my phone when the police arrived but will find and upload as much footage as possible of the animals and the rescue as soon as I can. Despite everything, I am just happy that those 16 lives are free from harm. They make everything worth it."
The woman has since raised $1150 (€710) on online fundraiser GoFundMe to pay for "vet bills, sanctuary costs including transportation, bedding, food etc".
"Due to the filthy conditions that rabbits were living in, many of them have injuries, infections, parasites, E. cuniculi etc. Anything that you can contribute to these costs would be so greatly appreciated," the page says.
Spanish police have been contacted for comment.
It comes as a number of so-called "direct action" vegan protests targeting farms and businesses spark calls for calm from authorities. In March, hundreds of militant vegans stormed a Queensland farmer's property.
The previous month, a frustrated farmer was filmed firing a shotgun in the air after a heated altercation with vegans who refused to leave his property south of Perth. Police ruled out charges against Jason Parravacini over that incident.
Last year, a group of vegan protesters stormed a Melbourne steak restaurant chanting slogans through loudspeakers and yelling at customers, leaving a number of diners "very upset".