Vega Magic takes out the 2018 Bletchingly Stakes at Caulfield.
Horses

Vega still has the magic to make Everest

by Chris Vernuccio
12th Aug 2019 7:45 AM

Team Hayes won't wait for Everest slot holders to come calling for top sprinter Vega Magic.

Instead, the dual Group 1 winner will attempt secure a third successive Everest start by winning the Schillaci Stakes, which guarantees a spot in the $14 million race.

Vega Magic's build-up for the spring remains on track after his jumpout at Flemington went ahead despite several others getting called off because of the wet conditions.

The Hayes team plans to kick-off Vega Magic's campaign in The Heath (1100m) on August 31.

Vega Magic was runner-up in the inaugural Everest but failed on the heavy ground last year.

There are five slot remaining for The Everest.

 

Ben Hayes says he was thrilled to see Vega Magic back to his old self.
Co-trainer Ben Hayes said the seven-year-old showed signs of his old self in Monday's jumpout at Flemington.

"We put him in the blinkers and he won the trial quite convincingly. A bit like old Vega," Hayes told RSN.

"I was thrilled with him. He travelled throughout the trial and when Ollie (Damien Oliver) asked him to extend he went right through the line and couldn't pull him up.

"He seems to be back on track."

The weather has also delayed trials for the stable's Melbourne Cup contenders, including Rostropovich and Muntahaa, until Friday after Tatura was called off on Monday.

everest schillaci stakes team hayes vega magic
News Corp Australia

