Aussies will be treated to free VB this Sunday, for two hours across 200 pubs.
Offbeat

Where you can get free beer this Sunday

by Rhian Deutrom
21st May 2019 11:15 AM

Thirsty punters across the country are being treated to an afternoon session at their local pub this weekend, courtesy of Victoria Bitter.

In a post on the VB website, the beer company announced it would be supplying free beer to 200 pubs across Australia for customers (over 18 of course) for two hours on Sunday.

 

VB is rewarding election-fatigued Aussies with a beer, on the house.
"There's been a lot of talk over the last few months," a post on the VB website said.

"While we don't know what's coming next, we do know this.

"It's the start of another week and it's time to get back to doing what we do best: working hard.

The statement declared "That's the only way we are going to push this country forward."

 

Find your local pub and get down this Sunday for a free brew.
The company also issued a call to arms for people "ready to get on with the job of making Australia a better place".

"It's our shout," the website said.

Between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, punters can head to these pubs for a beer, on the house: 

NEW SOUTH WALES

Coffs Harbour: 

GREENHOUSE TAVERN
CNR PACIFIC HWY AND BRAY ST
COFFS HARBOUR NSW
2450

Tweed Heads:

SOUTH TWEED TAVERN
53 MINJUNGBAL DR
TWEED HEADS SOUTH NSW
2486

Northern Rivers:

WESTOWER TAVERN
KEY WEST SHOPPING CENTRE
WEST BALLINA NSW
2478

Or find your local pub in NSW on the website here.

 

QUEENSLAND

Sunshine Coast:

ALEXANDRA HEADLANDS HOTEL
SEAFORTH
ALEXANDRA HEADLAND QLD
4572

BUDERIM TAVERN
81 BURNETT ST
BUDERIM QLD
4556

CALOUNDRA HOTEL
12 BULCOCK ST
CALOUNDRA QLD
4551

COOLUM BEACH HOTEL
1822 DAVID LOW WAY
COOLUM BEACH QLD
4573

GOLDEN BEACH TAVERN
32 BOWMAN RD
CALOUNDRA QLD
4551

KAWANA WATERS HOTEL
320 NICKLIN WAY
BOKARINA QLD
4575

NOOSA REEF HOTEL
19 NOOSA DR
NOOSA HEADS QLD
4567

O'MALLEYS IRISH BAR
SHOP 1 19 MOOLOOLABA ESP
MOOLOOLABA QLD
4557

PELICAN WATERS HOTEL
38 PELICAN WATERS BVD
PELICAN WATERS QLD
4551

PUB MOOLOOLABA
23 VENNING ST
MOOLOOLABA QLD
4557

WHARF TAVERN
PARKYN PDE
MOOLOOLABA QLD
4557

VILLA NOOSA HOTEL
19 MARY ST
NOOSAVILLE QLD
4566

Bundaberg:

MELBOURNE HOTEL
68 TARGO ST
BUNDABERG SOUTH QLD
4670

Fraser Coast:

KONDARI HOTEL
49-63 ELIZABETH STREET
URANGAN QLD
4655

OLD SYDNEY HOTEL
34 ELLENA ST
MARYBOROUGH QLD
4650

BAY CENTRAL TAVERN
155 BOAT HARBOUR DR
URRAWEEN QLD
4655

Gympie:

JOCKEY HOTEL
39 EXHIBITION RD
GYMPIE QLD
4570

PRINCE OF WALES HOTEL
29 RED HILL ROAD
GYMPIE QLD
4570

Mackay:

AUSTRAL HOTEL
189 VICTORIA ST
MACKAY QLD
4740

MT PLEASANT TAVERN
11 MALCOMSON ST
NTH MACKAY QLD
4740

Rockhampton:

PACIFIC HOTEL
46 JAMES STREET
YEPPOON QLD
4703

ALLENSTOWN HOTEL
8 UPPER DAWSON RD
ALLENSTOWN QLD
4700

GLENMORE TAVERN
500 YAAMBA RD
NORMAN GARDENS QLD
4701

Ipswich:

RACEHORSE HOTEL
215 BRISBANE RD
BOOVAL QLD
4304

ROYAL HOTEL
2 RAILWAY ST
GATTON QLD
4343

SPRINGFIELD TAVERN
1 COMMERCIAL DR
SPRINGFIELD QLD
4300

Gladstone:

HARVEY ROAD TAVERN
1 HARVEY ROAD
CLINTON QLD
4680

Toowoomba: Read about the four pubs here.

 

Or find your local pub in QLD on the website here.

