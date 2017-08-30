27°
Variety Bash team full of bull

BASH UP: Two brahman bulls sit atop Variety Bash Car 36, The Hump Express from Rockhampton. The Yak Attack team driving the Hump Express are currently the highest fundraisers, raising more than $120,000 for Variety Qld. From left: Lex Stolk (support crew), Wendy Cole (from Kenrol Brahmans), Terry Gregson (mechanic) and Lyn Coombe (from Roxborough Brahmans).
THE Yak Attack Team from Rockhampton turned a few heads in Gympie yesterday when the team pulled in for a quick pit-stop on their way to Caloundra for the Variety Bash.

Raising money for Variety Qld, the Brahman graziers and Variety Bash virgins said their experience so far had been a great deal of fun.

Their car, number 36, The Hump Express, is certainly attracting the team a great deal of attention with two anatomically correct half- size brahman bulls perched atop their vehicle.

When asked if the crew had thought of getting a pair of full-sized replicas, support crew member Lex Stolk replied with a laugh: "We probably better not. We've almost nearly lost these two!”

The team was headed for Caloundra for a big send-off party last night and, with almost 120 other teams, will take off for the outback this morning.

Currently, the team is the highest fundraiser, amassing more than $120,000 for Variety Qld through various fundraising functions particularly appealing to cattlemen, such as a bull semen sale and the auction of a prime brahman steer and other charity events.

From Caloundra, the team heads to Chinchilla, Nindigully, Charleville, Blackall, Longreach, Alpha, Moronbah, Bowen and Airlie Beach and will visit more than 1000 schoolchildren in the process, giving out goody-bags to the kids on the way.

"We really wanted to do this for Variety Qld because it's a worthwhile charity that works with children,” Lex said.

You can follow the progress of the team or donate to the total by following their Facebook page at Hump Express, or you can get in touch with team co-ordinator

Wendy Cole at wendy@kenrol.com .au.

