Rudy Vandermaat was the cream of the crop at the past week’s Gunabul golf competition.
Sport

Vandermaat drives home win at Gunabul

Staff writer
5th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Tuesday was McClintock Fuel Supplies monthly medal our winner on the day was Rudy Vandermaat with a 53 net and Neals Family Meats runner up was Denis Couper, pin shot winner on hole 14 was Jeff Streat.

Putting competition winner sponsored by Glen Lamperd was Fred King with 23 puts.

Saturday was a single Stableford event and our winner was Lawrie English after winning a playoff against Darryl Swan.

Pin shot winners were hole 3 Andrew Warden and Hole 12 Glen Lamperd.

Raffle donated by Andrew and Lynda was won by Fred King.

A big thankyou to Glen Lamperd for sponsoring the Tuesday December monthly medal putting competition and also a huge thankyou to Andrew and Lynda for sponsoring our Saturday club raffle.

Reminder that our new year purse is up for grabs this coming Saturday 9th January 2021, so get your name on the sheet.

Our Club Management Committee Meeting is planned for Thursday 7 January 2021 so please advise a committee member if you have any issues you wish addressed.

Happy Golfing

Darryl Swan

