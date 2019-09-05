Vandals bite the hand of Valley town that cared

NOT COOL: Disappointed Kandanga community volunteer Michelle Coyle says vandalism at the town's historic railway station is 'not cool in any way, shape or form'.

KANDANGA'S historic railway station may be the nearest thing the town has to a sacred community site.

Once a vibrant market centre on days when the Rattler came through, it was also part of a complex of railway buildings which became revolution central during the Mary Valley's fight against the proposed Traveston Crossing dam.

Michelle Coyle has been a tireless youth worker in the Kandanga-Imbil area for many years and yesterday said she was saddened by the apparent alienation of some of the young people she has worked to support.

The vandalism started with graffiti. In recent days, vandals added broken windows to their sad arsenal.

"It's been going on for a few weeks,” said one of the prime movers of the RSL Youth Group at Imbil and one of those who have helped turn the area into a youth recreation precinct.

""We did a lot,” she said, taking the kids to sporting and other activities, running the Blue Light Disco and encouraging maintenance of the town's weir as a popular swimming and fishing spot.

"There's plenty for young people to do in the summer, but it's just the winter we have to try to get them through.

"But this vandalism is not cool in any way, shape or form,” she said.

She suggests lighting and CCTV installations might help preserve the complex of buildings which has been an important part of the town's spirit and culture.

"But at the moment it is a bit vulnerable,” she said.