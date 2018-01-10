Vandalism, DV, pot and violence: a day in Gympie court

VIOLENCE, DRUGS AND VANDALISM: Offenders dealt with in Gympie Magistrates Court.

DNA clue

A YOUNG Imbil woman has been ordered to pay a total of $642.41 in fine and restitution after she admitted smashing a window at Gympie State High School.

Krystian-Lei Jade Lebherz, 20, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to smashing the window between August 9-12 last year, after police performed a DNA test on "flesh” left on the broken window.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Lebherz $200 and ordered restitution of $442.41 to the Minister for Education.

Jail 'holiday' for man after DV break-in

A GYMPIE man spent Christmas in jail after breaching a domestic violence order by breaking into his ex-partner's home between December 19-22.

The man, 31, pleaded guilty to the charge and was given six months' jail, with 19 days already served and the rest suspended for 18 months. Magistrate Chris Callaghan added a no contact clause to the order.

'Pot' your honour

"WHAT did you smoke in the pipe?” Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan asked Michael John Dunn, 31, of Woodridge.

"Pot,” Dunn replied when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to implement possession on November 17.

Mr Callaghan fined him $150.

Online dispute gets violent

A "PROTRACTED online dispute” turned into physical violence on October 31, when two unemployed young Gympie women visited their antagonist's home "to sort her out”.

That was the information presented to Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Courtney Jade Wilshere, 20 and Kassandra Hope Eloise Anderson Pearson, 18, pleaded guilty to assaulting another young woman at Southside.

Police told the court the victim was at home with her family and received a text message suggesting she "come out front”.

When she came out she was confronted by a group of young women.

Wilshere dragged her into the street and put her in a headlock.

Pearson kneed her and punched her in the head, causing pain and breaking a dental plate.

Their defence representative told the court there had been issues between the two women and the complainant and her family, over "fairly petty stuff”.

Both were remorseful after the event.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the incident was "inexcusable, no matter what texts had been sent.

"You got a couple of mates to go around and sort her out.

"That's not the way adults behave,” he said.

He sentenced each woman to 50 hours unpaid community service with no conviction recorded.

ID fail

A YOUNG Biggenden man was fined $150 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Daniel Allan Innes, 28, pleaded guilty to failing to provide identification details, as required by police, by a deadline of October 4.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he took into account the minor nature of the offence.