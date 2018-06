Two people have escaped serious injury after their van rolled on the Wide Bay Highway.

Two people have escaped serious injury after their van rolled on the Wide Bay Highway. Tony Martin

TWO people escaped serious injury when their van crashed on the Wide Bay Highway near Woolooga this afternoon.

A police spokesman said they were called after another driver found the single-vehicle crash about 1.20pm.

He said the van's occupants were able to escape the wreck before emergency crews arrived.

They are reported to be walking around and "seem to have no visible injuries”, he said.