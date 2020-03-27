Van park row goes to court Gympie Caravan Park vs. council in major lease dispute

Gympie Caravan Park leases Richard Kemp and Emma Noble say they have begun legal action against Gympie Regional Council, as both sides of a long-simmering dispute cry foul.

The council claims breach of contract and potential safety issues for residents.

Mr Kemp and at least two permanent residents disagree.

The council says they began action some years ago, over contract breaches, including a failure to complete agreed works.

“At a time of COVID-19, they are talking about making people homeless,” Mr Kemp said yesterday.

He claimed that some of the problems existed when they took over the caravan park, but were not declared to them by the council.

“Everything’s safe. It’s bizarre,” he said.

“We’ve been doing everything we can, everything they asked, for three years,” he said.

“We’ve also contacted the Gympie Hospital and asked them to give us notice if they need extra isolation accommodation, so we can get some of the cabins ready for them.

“We’re trying to do the right thing,” he said.

A council spokeswoman said some agreed works were due for completion in 2013 and remained outstanding in 2017, the last time the council made public comment on the matter.

Yesterday she would only say that Mr Kemp’s information is incorrect and “the health and safety of tenants within the park is council’s absolute priority.”

One of those in danger, Pam McGrath laughed off the council claims.

“I’ve been a permanent resident here for 11 years. Before Richard took over it was shocking. There were drugs and people wandering with cans in their hands, but he got rid of that.” Her neighbour Robert Gentry agreed.

“I’m happy. I don’t know what’s wrong with this council,” he said.