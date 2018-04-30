Value for money with Oakvale Homes

READY TO HELP: Sharon Hansen is not only one of the owners but one of the helpful sales consultants and advisers at Oakvale Homes too.

READY TO HELP: Sharon Hansen is not only one of the owners but one of the helpful sales consultants and advisers at Oakvale Homes too. DONNA JONES

OAKVALE Homes represent value for money as you can choose standard plans or have a custom-built home.

"We rarely build the same house twice, versatility is a big thing,” Sharon Hansen said.

Oakvale Homes are specialists in elevated homes, which allow home owners to take advantage of sloping blocks with great views and individual designs.

Building off the ground allows you to design your home to capture views and breezes, provides storage space underneath and prevents rising damp and ugly retaining walls beside your new home.

It also allows you to create a beautiful individual home that will stand out from the crowd.

Oakvale Homes can also build slab homes, with a range of brick and rendered concepts available.

From your first home, your family home or your forever home, low budget to luxury, Oakvale Homes builds the full range - the choice is yours.

Using a fixed price contract means you can come away knowing what to budget for with no hidden surprises.

Everything is included in the price, with lots of planning in the beginning,

"There are no cost pluses, or extras, unless you change your mind,” Mrs Hansen said.