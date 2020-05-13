Valleys down but not out with Muster Blow

CRICKET: The Valleys Cricket Club’s two biggest fundraisers have both been cancelled this year, but president Brad Brigg said the club would not fold.

The Gympie Music Muster and Valleys Golf Day are the two biggest revenue-raisers for the club, but Brigg said that there were other means for the club to remain afloat.

“Both the days boost us up each year, we don’t have to do any other fundraising. We get a few grand out of each,” he said.

“We will bounce back, we won’t fold. We have done it before without the Muster fundraising. We will find other avenues to go and do it.

“We have a bit of back-up there. Even before coronavirus we have kept some money aside in a separate account. We will be all right.”

Brigg said The Valleys annual general meeting, usually held in June, would allow the club to plan finances.

“We will be able to sort out how we move forward from here,” he said.

“We will discuss whether we need to do stuff and whether we can do other fundraisers or if we can get through this season without any.

“Everything will be subject to what rules the government has in place at the time with what we can and cannot do.

“A lot of other sporting clubs would be in the same boat as us if pubs and clubs are not open.”