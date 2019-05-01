Valley woman, 44, charged more than 3 times over the limit

A Mary Valley woman will face Gympie court tomorrow charged with driving more than three times the legal limit.

A Mary Valley woman will face Gympie court tomorrow charged with driving more than three times the legal limit. Brett Wortman

WITH three injury traffic crashes in the the last 30 days, Imbil police with Gympie Road Policing Unit were out enforcing traffic laws over the school holidays.

Drivers would have seen police around the Mary Valley area but specific locations that were targeted included Mary Valley Rd at the 80km/h zone sections at Imbil and Dagun, Imbil and Amamoor 40km/h zones, Sutton St, Brooloo and the Old Bruce Highway, Tuchekoi.

Charges over this period included a 44-year-old female from Carters Ridge charged with driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .152% on April 5.

She will appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court on May 2.

A 23-year-old trail bike rider from Tarragindi was issued with infringement notices for riding a unregistered and uninsured trail bike at Yabba Rd, Imbil on March 17.

An address at Yabba Road, Imbil was broken into between April 3 and April 10, and a jar containing a quantity of money was stolen.

Between April 11 and April 13 an attempt was made to steal a Suzuki motor vehicle parked on private property on Ballard Rd, Imbil.

A glass window was broken at the Imbil rail park on or about April 13.

If you can provide any information in relation to the above matters please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information can be reported anonymously at anytime.

Police can also be contacted through Policelink on 131 444 or in an emergency on Triple Zero (000).

There is also a Policelink mobile phone application.

The next Imbil Rural Watch meeting will be on Monday, May 6 at 7:30pm at the Kandanga Hall Main Street, Kandanga.