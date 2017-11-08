Valley survival celebrated

PARTY TIME: Bruce the Scarecrow was part of the show when Mary River Festival co-ordinator at the time, Heinke Butt, presented the winning scarecrow award to Bruce's creator Eric Crane.

MARY Valley residents will this Saturday celebrate a critical moment in the history of their part of the world, when the federal Environment Minister Peter Garrett stopped the Traveston Crossing Dam.

But organisers promise the celebration will not take itself too seriously.

Festivities get under way from 11.30am, with live entertainment from noon right through to 7.30pm.

The serious part is a remembrance event and a reminder of the importance of fresh water flows to the economy and environment of the Mary Basin, from Conondale to Great Sandy Strait.

Amazingly versatile world music drummer Ziko Hart will conduct workshops as part of the fun, and also part of the serious enjoyment of the day for people keen on learning the intricacies of African and Latin American rhythms.

The motto of the day, Healthy Rivers Flow Free to the Sea, is a reminder that fresh water flows into the ocean are not the "waste” that some decry, but are vital to fish stocks and migrations, especially over the river mouth barrage which community leader Glenda Pickersgill says is these days being used more as a storage dam than a barrage to keep salt water out of the irrigation source.

But there we go, getting serious again.

Entertainment will include The Dragon and the Turtle Ites, Michelle Clifford, Ev n Flo, Wal Neilsen, Mark Moroney, Paul Clement, and the Chontia Robinson Trio.

And for an exciting dancing end to the day, All Strings Attached will be on stage to see the evening out.

Miss Pickersgill says there will also be a laser show, lantern parade, all kinds of food and activities and, for the die-hards who wake up there in the morning, a poet's breakfast will help get the recovery started.

The festival and its closely associated scarecrow competition has become a significant part of the Mary Valley's social calendar, bringing together all the diverse individuals of a unique community, one that even the most sophisticated and ruthless political forces could not defeat.