22°
News

Valley Show: Still going strong after 98 years

Jacob Carson | 19th Aug 2017 7:31 PM
Lotus and Bella Leucht.
Lotus and Bella Leucht. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DESPITE the Imbil Showground sometimes resembling a wind tunnel at several points during the day, the Mary Valley Show showed no signs of slowing down.

Now an extremely spry 98-years-old, the show has remained a linchpin for the community in the Valley.

After all, it's more than just a great day out - it's an opportunity to keep the heritage and traditions of the region alive and kicking.

"In two years time it'll be 100 years of the show, two years before we hit that landmark,” says show secretary Joanna Robey.

"There hasn't been 98 shows though, because there was a period during the war, but the show society itself has been running for all of that time.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A quick glance around the showgrounds and you're just as likely to see pig racing or some kind of venomous reptile as you are to see horses trotting in paddocks.

Garry from Dreamtime Reptiles kept audiences enthralled, bringing out both baby crocodiles and red-bellied black snakes for the amassed crowd.

Beyond the facepaint and rides though, there's a very real and genuine love for the Valley's culture here, and keeping it alive is taken very seriously by the show society.

"Well that's the reason we exist,” Ms Robey says, "We're a not-for-profit community organisation, and stalwarts of the community.”

"This is privately owned land, and we take great pride in the agricultural history of our area.”

With the Gympie Region tipped as the next big area for population growth, its no surprise that crowds at the show are continuing to grow steadily.

"I've been very pleased with the numbers so far,” Ms Robey says.

"I feel pretty confident in saying that it's probably the biggest crowd I've ever seen here.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  family fun imbil mary valley show whatson

Sadistic cat slasher terrorises Gympie neighbourhood

Sadistic cat slasher terrorises Gympie neighbourhood

Chillingly large chunks of cat hair have been left wedged on letterboxes in the street, one resembling a whole tail.

Two people dead, six injured in stabbing terror

Police officers gather at the site of a multiple stabbing on the Market Square in Turku, Finland

Police shot one suspect and six people were hospitalised

Elderly man says he is not a hypocrite or a bigot

This letter writer rejects the claim his generation is full of bigots and his church is full of hypocrites.

Letter writer from 'older folk' not happy

No concrete plans for Kybong servo staff

Matilda the kangaroo is at the Matilda Service Station at Kybong.

There are serious fears for 50 to 60 local jobs

Local Partners

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

MORE good news for celebrity chef Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood.

Ice 'cheaper than pizza' warns expert

TROUBLE: Ice is causing plenty of problems on the Sunshine Coast.

Ice deliveries cheaper than pizza as war on drugs wages on the Coast

Opera star 'springs' in Gympie for show

ON SONG: A Gympie performance will be added to Clarissa Foulcher's impressive resume next month.

Mezzo soloist brings her dazzling range to gold city.

Take a trip back in time

TIME TRAVELLERS: Fleau des Francais team of (from Left) Jordan Eggmolesse, Jackson Douglas, Nathan Richter and Daniel Harris will be appearing at Victory Village, just north of Tiaro next Sunday.

Medieval village to host renaissance fayre

Aspiring talent and icons join forces at Amamoor

The new Muster number gets a big thumbs up from Ian Dawson and Mayor Mick Curran.

The Muster is only seven days away

GALLERY: Fun and fashion at the races

Fashion and fun meet at the Gympie Showgrounds for the Nolan Muster Cup.

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

Singer Taylor Swift has deleted her social media accounts

Social media wipeout prompts rumours of a new album

What's On? 10 things to see and do this week

Judah Kelly will be rocking the Muster stage this week

There's plenty to see and do this week

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Louise Nyvall stars in the Swedish TV series Farang.

Scandinavian crime thriller goes troppo

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

PRIME SEASIDE LOCATION

17 The Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

A prime 872m2 allotment with private jetty and deep water frontage to Snapper Creek. A large 2 storey brick and Hardiplank home with 4 bedrooms upstairs to...

priced 2 sell!

L644 Neerdie Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $65,900!

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat, away from the hassles of everyday living. Make that tree change happen and...

WHAT A GREAT LOCATION!!

1 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This is the perfect opportunity for someone to get in to the market as an investor or somewhere to call home and live close to all local amenities. Previous...

B the King of 2 Queen!

2 Queen Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 3 $349,000!

Get in Quick! This flawlessly renovated 4 bedroom Classic Post War home, situated on a huge 1012m2 corner block in town is now available 2 make your own! Fall in...

a beauty 2 buy!

18 Kitt Crescent, Kilkivan 4600

3 1 2 $279,000!

Do you yearn for a place where the hustle and bustle can be replaced by a calmer, better quality of life? This fantastic 3 bedroom home on 2.4 acres in the...

GRAND LADY

25 Barnes Street, Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 2 $170,000

Right in the heart of Goomeri is this multi level 3 bedroom Queenslander overlooking the CBD and set on a fully fenced, large block. The timber home has a large...

DEVELOPMENT OR LIFESTYLE

0 ZernerRoad, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautifully presented 40.86ha (100.96 acres) of undulating land, ear marked for development and only 10 minutes out of Gympie. The...

PLENTY OF ROOM TO SPARE

7 Gretel Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $449,000

This beautiful home offers plenty of room to move, with spacious open plan living, dining and kitchen. The kitchen includes quality stove and dishwasher, generous...

2 HECTARES - &quot;DELIGHT IN THE QUIET&quot;

Lot 79 Cliff Jones Road, Curra 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $119,000

Only 10 to 15 minutes from Gympie and handy to the Country Club and Service Station you will find natural surroundings and an easy manner of life in the...

MULTI TITLED POTENTIAL

Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

This perfectly positioned parcel of land would be a great place for your business. 5.7 acres (2.34ha) on 4 freehold titles - 1.2ha, 4060m2, 4051m2 and 2547m2. ...

New Gympie real estate mag has everything you need

Look out for SOLD ON in The Gympie Times on Wednesday.

The first Gympie edition of Sold On will be out on Wednesday

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.