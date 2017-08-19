Valley Show: Still going strong after 98 years

Video: The 2017 Mary Valley Show: Now in it's 98th year, the Mary Valley Show at Imbil is showing no signs of slowing down.

DESPITE the Imbil Showground sometimes resembling a wind tunnel at several points during the day, the Mary Valley Show showed no signs of slowing down.

Now an extremely spry 98-years-old, the show has remained a linchpin for the community in the Valley.

After all, it's more than just a great day out - it's an opportunity to keep the heritage and traditions of the region alive and kicking.

"In two years time it'll be 100 years of the show, two years before we hit that landmark,” says show secretary Joanna Robey.

"There hasn't been 98 shows though, because there was a period during the war, but the show society itself has been running for all of that time.”

A quick glance around the showgrounds and you're just as likely to see pig racing or some kind of venomous reptile as you are to see horses trotting in paddocks.

Garry from Dreamtime Reptiles kept audiences enthralled, bringing out both baby crocodiles and red-bellied black snakes for the amassed crowd.

Beyond the facepaint and rides though, there's a very real and genuine love for the Valley's culture here, and keeping it alive is taken very seriously by the show society.

"Well that's the reason we exist,” Ms Robey says, "We're a not-for-profit community organisation, and stalwarts of the community.”

"This is privately owned land, and we take great pride in the agricultural history of our area.”

With the Gympie Region tipped as the next big area for population growth, its no surprise that crowds at the show are continuing to grow steadily.

"I've been very pleased with the numbers so far,” Ms Robey says.

"I feel pretty confident in saying that it's probably the biggest crowd I've ever seen here.”