Valley school educating students about climate change

TAKING ACTION: Queensland Environment Minister Leanne Enoch with Kandanga State School students Makayla Ogan and Mia Garrett. Mrs Enoch spent an hour at the school helping students with their vegetable garden and talking about the importance of climate change. Troy Jegers

AHEAD of the nation-wide school strike for Climate Day today, Queensland Environment Minister Leanne Enoch was in the Mary Valley yesterday attending a special climate day event being held at the Kandanga State School.

Students from hundreds of schools in more than 55 cities and towns across Australia will today call on all politicians to stop Adani's coal mine, say no to all new fossil fuels and power Australia with 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

READY TO HELP: Kandanga State School student Shakira Leverett spent the morning in the school's vegetable garden. Troy Jegers

Mrs Enoch said she was pleased to see students taking action on climate change. With her visit to the school, she helped students with their vegetable garden.

"I was really thrilled to come and see these young people who have been doing projects on this and today was their culminating day of activity,” she said.

"Everybody is becoming more and more aware that climate change is real. There has been a lot of people who try and deny the science but our government has accepted the science on this. It doesn't take you to be a scientist to see what's going on.

"We've had extended unprecedented periods of drought, bushfires and flooding and this continues to be pretty strong symbols that our climate is changing.”

Mitchell Smalera: Yes I think it's an issue as we are polluting the air with our cars. Troy Jegers

Student Mitchell Smalera said climate change was a big issue as "we are polluting the air with our cars.”

Gabriella Schmidt: Yes we are. Cars are a big concern, and we are using a lot of fuel.

Leam Davison: Yes I'm concerned about climate change. Burning fossil fuels and using a lot of gas.

Mrs Enoch said she supported students rights when it came to the nation-wide school strike.

"We want young people to be engaged in the conversation about action against climate change. As a former teacher I understand how important your education day is, but if they do decide to be part of some action, I would encourage them to get their parents permission first,” she said.

School Strike 4 Climate Australia organisers say we are "in the thick of the climate crisis”.

"As school students, we're sick of being ignored,” they wrote in a statement. "We're sick of our futures being turned into political footballs. We feel sick when we see and hear about the climate impacts that are already devastating communities here and all around the world.”

The strike will run today from 11am at Peregian Beach.