Valley road the worst its been in 66 years: resident

CRACKED: Traveston resident Carolyn Starr's efforts to get Riley Rd graded and maintained by the council have left her frustrated by what she says is a lack of communication. Scott Kovacevic

THE rutted state of Riley Rd, and its dangerous intersection with Traveston Rd, has left resident Carolyn Starr frustrated about what it takes to get it fixed.

A Riley Rd resident for 66 years, Mrs Starr said it was in the worst shape she had ever seen.

"We're driving in the gutter,” she said.

And her efforts to have it fixed were proving futile.

Despite having made multiple phone calls to Gympie Regional Council, including a request for a road inspection three weeks ago, she said there had been "no contact to say it has or hasn't been done”.

There seemed to be a policy within the council to treat ratepayers as "mushrooms” and keep them in the dark, she said.

And with no movement, she may be forced to take matters into her own hands.

"I'm considering putting a sign up so that people who don't know the road don't drop into the holes,” she said.

Neighbour Sue Gilbert agreed.

"It's very poor,” she said.

"We really don't want to wait until there is an accident. They used to come along and grade it regularly but for some reason they've stopped.”

She was also frustrated by her inability to have the intersection upgraded.

A council spokeswoman said the intersection was investigated and reviewed in December but "is currently unfunded and not programmed for an upgrade in the immediate future”.