Valley mum remembered as incomparable, a real character

This well liked Imbil personality will be fondly remembered for years to come, and will be sorely missed.

This well liked Imbil personality will be fondly remembered for years to come, and will be sorely missed.

REE Sutton was a ray of sunshine to everyone she knew in Imbil.

Her heartbroken partner Paul Mines is still coming to terms with the loss of a woman late last week that he described as “incomparable”.

Ree Sutton with one of her children, Riley Whitton.

“She just has this spark that just needed to get out. When you’re together, you take a lot for granted. I’ve never known anyone else like her,” he said.

Although the couple had only been in Imbil for about three years, Ree’s outgoing personality and easy likeability meant the couple were not short of friends.

And working at the Imbil pub as a cleaner, meant she had plenty of opportunity to meet new people.

Ree Sutton and partner Paul Mines.

“She’d befriend people straight up. She had this infectious personality. She couldn’t walk past someone who looked sad without wanting to help them.”

Ree’s strong bond with her community drew her to creating the Friends of Imbil and Surrounds Facebook page along with friend Jim Jones, as a forum for local people to share positive community news.

“She was well liked,” said Jim Jones. “You never saw her without a smile.”

With more than 700 members, there were plenty of other people prepared to share their fondest memories of Ree.

Ree Sutton (pictured with partner Paul Mines) lost her year long battle with cancer late last week and will be sorely missed in the Imbil community.

“Ree was an amazing young woman,” said Valda Nicoll.

“After the death of another local icon, Ark Tribe, Ree organized a fundraiser for his partner Chooch at the Railway Hotel. It was a huge success and having only met Ark on a few occasions and never meeting Chooch, well I think it tells a lot about what a wonderful soul Ree was. Always smiling and spoke to everyone who crossed her path,” she said.

Sonia Carter remembers Ree fondly; “Ree was an incredible person, you only need to see her Facebook page. Once you met her, she became a friend forever - always helping out and always smiling. She will live on in our hearts.”

Sam Kerridge said Ree left an impression on all she met.

“When Paul and Ree moved to our little town, they just fit in instantly. Ree has a smile that will make you smile on your hardest days. She never thought twice about helping people in their times of need and wanted nothing in return. She will most certainly be missed. Ree left her mark on Imbil. Thank you Ree. Imbil loves you.”

Col Huddy said “I told her cancer was a dumb way to lose weight. She said it made it easy for friends to reach all the way around her when giving her a hug.

Ree battled cancer for nearly a year, and a couple of months back moved back to Shell Harbour in NSW to be closer to Ree’s two children.

But partner Paul described her best.

“She was a wild one. She knew the loftiest of the lofty and the lowest of the low and everyone in between and she found something to like about all of them. She was a character, she really was.”