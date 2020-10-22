Valium, Viagra and crystal meth found on Gympie dad

The Gympie dad was busted with crystal meth, Viagra and valium in the Gympie CBD. File photos

The Gympie dad was busted with crystal meth, Viagra and valium in the Gympie CBD. File photos

A GYMPIE dad caught with Viagra, valium and crystal meth on him in public told police he was addicted to “crack.”

Craig Ian Jones, 48, faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week on several charges, including drug possession.

Jones was charged on March 23 after police searched him outside a phone box on Oak Street, and found clip seal bags containing different tablets and a scoop straw.

Police also found ID, bank cards and others including a Medicare card which were not in his name and suspected of being stolen.

Jones admitted to police he had a “drug habit” and was addicted to “crack.”

The drugs in the clip seal bags were revealed to be nine Viagra pills and five valium pills, which he claimed to have put in plastic bags to avoid carrying their original “bulky” containers.

Jones was carrying the drugs, and a plastic bag filled with more clip seal bags in a small leather container.

Jones had no excuse for the ID and bank cards, and when police checked with the owner of the ID they discovered it belonged to a woman who had it stolen from her car.

Jones was issued a notice to appear in court, but was caught again weeks later on April 2, this time loitering outside the Empire Hotel with crystal meth.

Police saw Jones loitering near a bin at the back of the Empire Hotel, and when they looked under it they found a purse, which contained a bag with less than 1g of crystal meth, and brown capsules with contained less than 1g of meth.

The court heard Jones, who is a father, had spent the last five months trying to avoid drugs which he had “substituted with alcohol.”

It heard Jones had struggled with drug use for 20 years, and had previously been involved in a workplace accident which left him with 47 fractures to his skull, a broken jaw and shattered teeth.

Jones had received a payout and now lived 20 minutes out of Gympie, and was trying to keep to himself.

Jones pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils, using restricted drugs in a way that exposes another drug to risk of contamination and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

“You’ve pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, which shows me you were still on the gear back then,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Jones.

“Even after you were arrested on the last lot you got caught again.

“Your lawyer said you’ve stopped using five months ago, I hope that’s the case or you’re deluding yourself.”

Mr Callaghan fined Jones $1500.