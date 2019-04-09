Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former NRL player Valentine Holmes is seen during a
Former NRL player Valentine Holmes is seen during a "Pro Day" as part of the NFL's International Pathway program on Monday, April 1, 2019. Holmes and six other international athletes were picked for the NFL? s International Pathway program were measured, performed speed and agility drills and caught balls thrown by a quarterback. (AAP Image/Peter Mitchell) NO ARCHIVING
eXtra

Valentine Holmes joins New York Jets

by Peter Mitchell
9th Apr 2019 9:05 AM

Valentine Holmes is an NFL player with the New York Jets signing the former NRL star to their roster as part of the International Player Pathway.

Holmes was one of seven international project players who spend the past three months training at Florida's IMG Academy hoping to be allocated to one of four AFC East teams.

In the past 24 hours three of those players have been added to teams, former England and British and Irish Lions rugby player Christian Wade (Buffalso Bills), former Brazilian judo champion Durval Neto (Miami Dolphins) and German tight end Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots).

Pathway players will join the team's practice squads but will not be eligible to play games during the 2019 NFL season.

The program is designed to give elite athletes with little American football knowledge a chance to insert themselves with a team and learn the game without the pressure of being cut.

 

More to come...

More Stories

Show More
american football new york jets nfl nrl rugby league valentine holmes
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Evidence ingested: Bottle shop burglar drank proceeds, drove

    premium_icon Evidence ingested: Bottle shop burglar drank proceeds, drove

    News High reading drink drive through Gympie, court told

    • 9th Apr 2019 7:59 AM
    No activism in region little comfort for Gympie producers

    premium_icon No activism in region little comfort for Gympie producers

    News Farmers still nervous despite dodging activism bullet.

    How this man survived an Eastern Brown snake bite

    premium_icon How this man survived an Eastern Brown snake bite

    Environment A walk in the paddocks leaves one man recovering in hospital.

    Minister turns sod on $2m project that will create 19 jobs

    premium_icon Minister turns sod on $2m project that will create 19 jobs

    News State of the art facility builds on region's rich tradition