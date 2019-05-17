Menu
YOUR STORY: Vale Bob Hawke

bmuir
by
17th May 2019 7:13 AM

 

Bob Hawke's milestones included:

* The floating of the Australian dollar.
* The introduction of Medicare.
* The banning of mining in Antarctica.
* He lifted the lid, allowing Australian access into Pine Gap.
* He saved Tasmania's Franklin River.
* He presided over the World Heritage listing of the Daintree, Kakadu and Shark Bay, and doubled Tasmania's Wilderness World Heritage area.
* He helped to start up the national Landcare movement, which now also operates in over 20 countries around the world.
* He boycotted foreign investment in South Africa. This investment boycott was the dagger that finally immobilised apartheid.
* He did not consult cabinet before making a tearful promise to allow Chinese students to stay after the Tiananmen Square massacre, because it was the right thing to do.
* He won four federal elections, making him Labor's longest-serving prime minister and Australia's third-longest-serving prime minister behind Menzies and Howard.
* He made the Guinness Book of Records in 1954 for sculling 2.5 pints of beer in 11 seconds.

Rest In Peace.

