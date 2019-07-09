Vacuum cleaner thief jailed after Gympie Bunnings bust

A REPEAT thief's attempt to steal two vacuum cleaners from the local Bunnings Warehouse store has kept him in jail until at least September.

Corey Nathan Miller, 40, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court via videolink yesterday to stealing.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court Miller walked into Bunnings on the afternoon of May 22, took a stick vacuum worth $349 and a hand vacuum worth $159 from the shelves, removed them from the packaging and separated the individual parts.

He stored some of those parts amongst the shelves and in display dustbins, before trying to leave the store with one of the parts under his shirt.

An off-duty police officer with knowledge of Miller's history challenged him as he left the store, leading him to return and discard the item before leaving again.

Police officers later attended Miller's house and interviewed him, wherein he admitted to removing the items but claimed he was only trying to "mess with” the off-duty officer.

The court heard Miller had previously stolen an inspector camera from SuperCheap Auto on February 27 and multiple items from Auto Barn on February 5.

He was convicted and sent to jail for four months on March 18 with early release on parole, but returned to prison after his latest offending.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced Miller to a further 6 months' jail, and did not declare the 47 days he had served in pre-sentence custody because his parole had not been suspended with his conviction.

Miller will be eligible to apply for parole on September 21.

A show cause matter for his restitution payments was adjourned until December 2.