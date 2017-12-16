'Utter disaster': wasted money on the Valley Rattler

Letter to Editor:

'WASTED MONEY ON THE RATTLER REVIVAL'

THE abhorrent and monumental cost of the Mary Valley Rattler's return makes it obvious that the Gympie region could do without it.

At a total cost of $14.5 million dollars (until the next blowout), this purely ideological project has stolen at least $7.5 million of the rate payers' dollars, as well as their dignity.

Mayor Mick Curran has a severe lack of respect for those who elected him.

I'm certain that if you asked (Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith) where the money comes from to fund this purely ideological project, they'd tell you it grows on trees.

Many citizens of the Gympie region would tell you their roads are in desperate need of repair, that their local vegetation management is appalling, and that the sheer wastage of money on the Mary Valley Rattler revival is an utter disaster.

Who elected this Mayor and all of the rubber stamps sitting on our council?

I certainly didn't. The chaos needs to end.

Andrew Los,

Greens Creek

ROUNDUP MADE ME LAUGH

I HAD to smile or rather grunt while reading the Gympie Regional Council Roundup.

In the message from the CEO Bernard Smith, he says the corporate plan delivers by implementing decisions made by councillors at meetings.

I fear half of the decisions, if made by councillors, are when only half of the important information is given to them.

Regional government, he says, creates a good place to live work and play. Why is it that so many of his imported (senior staff) neither live nor play here?

In the section titled how much has the Rattler cost council there's lots of large amounts of money appearing but apparently they can be changed daily so they stay within budget. Most realise if you don't stay within budget you very quickly hit the wall.

To even suggest the Rattler will be financially sustainable is laughable. All that will sustain the Rattler is the money extracted from the poor old ratepayer in the form of a levy.

Jill Dinneen,

Southside

GYMPIE COUNCIL GOES TOO FAR

I UNDERSTAND that "they" have put up the retirement age and I will need to keep working full time until I have to use a Zimmer frame to get there, thus keeping the young and fit out of a job. I don't like it, but I have accepted it.

I understand that when the council furtively "threw" the Rattler levy into last year's rates that it had become another expense for me and my microscopic sole income, whether I wanted it or not (I don't).

But I built a bridge and got over it.

Now however, I have to pay to use the dump!

For me this is a bridge too far. Yes, I am all for the wasters of this world to pay to dump rubbish but I'm talking about green waste.

This can be turned into mulch and used in all the council parks and gardens and even sold on to the public like Maryborough council does.

I don't mind acknowledging that I am a low income earner and I am well able to live within my means.

Of course you can't fund smoking, drinking, entertainment or holidays into the budget, but I'm okay with that.

My one and only joy and passion has always been gardening and to that end, I own a trailer and I enjoy nothing more on my weekends than to trim trees, weed and mow and do a green waste run to the dump, sometimes picking up a load of mulch on the way home.

Now that I have to pay the equivalent of half an hour's pay to dump my green waste, I'm offended.

My sister lives 7km from the CBD of Brisbane. Her rates are cheaper and she gets 10 coupons with her yearly rates to allow her to dump her trailer loads of rubbish. She doesn't have a trailer or use her coupons.

Come on Gympie Regional Council, revisit this poor decision on green waste dumping.

Toni Sweeney,

Pine St, Gympie

ULURU STATEMENT

WATCHING Malcolm Turnbull field questions on Q and A on Monday renewed my wonder as to why our government rejected the suggestion of having an aboriginal advisory committee as proposed in the Uluru Statement.

The government claimed that it would be like a third chamber of parliament and that representation of indigenous people by two individuals in parliament was enough.

How does this compare with having lobbyists from big business as advisers?

The former is unacceptable and summarily dismissed while the latter is easily accommodated, even nurtured?

That is, we can be advised to destroy agriculture, the water table and the barrier reef by the coal industry but we can't accept advice from our aboriginal population about deaths in custody, aboriginal health, and domestic violence.

Steve Hall

Cooroy