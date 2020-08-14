Menu
Major delays are to be expected on the Bruce Highway as motorists travel to the Sunshine Coast.
‘Utter chaos’: Hour delays on Bruce Highway

Matty Holdsworth
14th Aug 2020 4:11 PM
Delays of more than an hour are to be expected on the Bruce Highway as motorists from Brisbane and surrounds head north for the long weekend.

According to traffic reports, it will take almost two hours from Brisbane's North Lakes to Maroochydore, a time that normally takes 50 minutes.

Queensland Traffic has reported congestion problems at Kallangur, Coochin Creek, Palmview and Tanawha.

It comes after Brisbane had its show holiday today.

Channel 9 newsreader Neil Breen voiced his frustration on social media earlier and said it took him three hours to drive from Cannon Hill to Noosa.

Health warning as visitors flow in for long weekend

'Some you don't forget': Horror week for Coast fatalities

