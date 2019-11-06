Menu
Police are seeking information about a red utility, pictured, that was stolen from Ranson Rd.
Ute stolen from outside Gympie units

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
6th Nov 2019 2:39 PM
POLICE are seeking information about a a ute that was stolen from Ranson Rd last weekend.

The BA Ford Falcon utility was parked outside a unit complex between last Friday and Sunday when it was stolen, a police media report said.

It has an aluminium tray, a dent behind the driver’s side door and had the Queensland registartion number 301HTA.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP1902178427

