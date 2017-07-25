Ute beaut? Muster gets another big celebrity mention on Ch 10

HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Gympie Muster gets another national mention.

GYMPIE'S place on the map is securing nicely following another nod on national television to our unique country music festival.

Tuned-in Gympie-ites who were winding down on the couch late Monday night might have have caught the reference on Channel Ten's celebrity game show Have You Been Paying Attention?

Since the Muster was first mentioned by a guest on the comedy news show a few weeks ago, panellist Sam Pang has thrown a number of good-spirited one-liner jokes our way.

When The Gympie Times joined in the fun and dubbed the celebrity panellist 'Gympie's unofficial Muster ambassador' in the Mullock Heap last Friday, the tag was brought to Mr Pang's attention on Monday night's episode.

"Are you aware you've made the news in regional Queensland?"

"Is that real?" swiping at the host Tom Gleisner "Because I know you don't do much during the week."

But being a good sort, Mr Pang couldn't help but laugh at the flattery, admitting he hadn't known what the muster was.

Debate between the celebrity panellists blazed for a short while as to whether the Muster was all about Utes or music or both.

Australian comedian and radio host Dave Hughes, matter of fact but with a twinkle of sarcasm, definitively told the panel it was a Ute Muster before the six on screen sloppily decided in the end that the Gympie Muster was a music festival and that you did not necessarily need a Ute to get to it.

It was a bit more than a blink and you'll miss it mention like in previous weeks when it was mentioned singing sensation Jessica Mauboy was starring at the Gympie Muster, Sam quipped to Jessica, "You know that's in Gympie?"

We know it's in Gympie and now we're a little bit chuffed that everyone else does too.