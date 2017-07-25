25°
News

Ute beaut? Muster gets another big celebrity mention on Ch 10

Frances Klein
| 25th Jul 2017 11:39 AM
HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Gympie Muster gets another national mention.
HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Gympie Muster gets another national mention. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE'S place on the map is securing nicely following another nod on national television to our unique country music festival.

Tuned-in Gympie-ites who were winding down on the couch late Monday night might have have caught the reference on Channel Ten's celebrity game show Have You Been Paying Attention?

Since the Muster was first mentioned by a guest on the comedy news show a few weeks ago, panellist Sam Pang has thrown a number of good-spirited one-liner jokes our way.

When The Gympie Times joined in the fun and dubbed the celebrity panellist 'Gympie's unofficial Muster ambassador' in the Mullock Heap last Friday, the tag was brought to Mr Pang's attention on Monday night's episode.

"Are you aware you've made the news in regional Queensland?"

"Is that real?" swiping at the host Tom Gleisner "Because I know you don't do much during the week."

 

HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Sam Pang has been plugging the Gympie Muster on national television.
HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Sam Pang has been plugging the Gympie Muster on national television. Contributed

But being a good sort, Mr Pang couldn't help but laugh at the flattery, admitting he hadn't known what the muster was.

Debate between the celebrity panellists blazed for a short while as to whether the Muster was all about Utes or music or both.

Australian comedian and radio host Dave Hughes, matter of fact but with a twinkle of sarcasm, definitively told the panel it was a Ute Muster before the six on screen sloppily decided in the end that the Gympie Muster was a music festival and that you did not necessarily need a Ute to get to it.

It was a bit more than a blink and you'll miss it mention like in previous weeks when it was mentioned singing sensation Jessica Mauboy was starring at the Gympie Muster, Sam quipped to Jessica, "You know that's in Gympie?"

We know it's in Gympie and now we're a little bit chuffed that everyone else does too.

 

 

The panel from Monday night's Have You Been Paying Attention?
The panel from Monday night's Have You Been Paying Attention? Contributed
Gympie Times

Topics:  channel 10 gympie muster gympiemuster2017 have you been paying attention? sam pang

Drug related matters made multiple appearances in Gympie Magistrates Court

Drug related matters made multiple appearances in Gympie...

Drug related matters rated some mentions in Gympie Magistrates Court

Hockey success's impressive flow-on effect

Council work and funding made it possible

Hat-trick for Goomeri company

FAMILY EFFORT: Justin Giles (right and head of the gas department) accepting the award from Darrel Vecchio on behalf of his brother's company, James Giles Plumbing Pty Ltd.

Which Goomeri plumbers have won industry awards last week?

Groundbreaking spotting bug lure boosts production for growers

The trap is now available for Gympie region fruit and nut growers.

Gympie region producers to benefit from pest lure trap

Local Partners

Tributes paid to key player who fought Traveston Dam

A FAMILY synonymous with the Sunshine Coast is mourning the death of a man who played an understated but vital role in saving Mary Valley from the Traveston Dam

A big day for little citizens

Kingstyn Fisher.

A rousing success at the Little Kids Day Out

Submissions to soon close on 2017 Heart of Gold

CALLING ALL FILMMAKERS: Heart of Gold Artistic Director Emily Avila encourages filmmakers to get their entries in for this year's international short film festival.

Film makers only have weeks left to submit

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

How many triangles are in this picture?

The simple illustration has been shared thousands of times on Facebook after leaving viewers scratching their heads.

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Rachael Millen, of Newcastle, sporting the fashionable chest peace of glitter at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

Bieber quit tour to set up his own church?

Justin Bieber on stage during his concert at ANZ Stadium in Homebush.

Bieber is calling it quits on the rest of his Purpose World Tour

Bachelor hopeful ‘didn’t realise how naked she was’

The Bachelor Australia‘s Leah

Her dress was certainly daring, but she wasn't aware by just how much

Phelps shredded over shark race fiasco

"Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," with Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark.

People are genuinely upset at the way the race was run

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel.

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

5 BEDROOM HOME IN POPULAR SOUTHSIDE AREA

60 Exhibition Road, Southside 4570

House 5 2 2 $255,000

Situated close to the showgrounds at the Southside is a 5 bedroom lowset timber rendered home on a large fully fenced block. The home has an open plan living area...

HUGE REDUCTION!!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $449,000

Great opportunity to have your slice of quiet country living on 5 acres. This 4 bedroom brick home features a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with...

BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME!

16A Ilga Road, Lagoon Pocket 4570

0 0 $220,000

Lagoon Pocket is the perfect location to build your new home on 3.3 acres (1.35ha) situated at the end of a quiet no-through, bitumen road. Select your home site...

OWNER SAYS SELL!

208 Nash Road, Tamaree 4570

House 5 2 4 $450,000

Wow, wow, wow! What doesn't this property have to offer? Located just minutes to town you can discover this one of a kind property. Positioned on peaceful and...

MOTIVATED SELLER LIVES INTERSTATE

186 Counter Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 1 5 $299,000

The vendor lives interstate and is seeking an immediate sale. Discover the satisfaction of coming home to the peace and quiet of natural surrounds. Located 25...

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

IGNORE PREVIOUS PRICING - MOTIVATED SELLERS WANT SOLD! Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms hardiplank and brick home could be...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 Sold for...

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

want 2 buy a Mary Valley piece of paradise!

160 Amamoor Dagun Road, Amamoor 4570

3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

Oh yeah, you better believe it, another fantastic property up for sale in the Mary Valley! So picture this, country style western red cedar home, stunning views...

EXTRA RARE! LARGE BLOCKS IN CBD AREA

19 Station Road, Gympie 4570

Residential Land Presented for sale are these 2 great blocks in Gympie CBD. Situated ... EXPRESSIONS OF...

Presented for sale are these 2 great blocks in Gympie CBD. Situated above flood lines are the two blocks lot 540 is 1012m2 and lot 541 is 845.4m2. These freehold...

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home