‘Using this garbage again’: Random RBT busts man with drugs

CHARGED: Anthony Madigan pleaded guilty to all nine drug charges.

A MAN facing nine drug related charges in court has been warned by the magistrate to stop using and selling the garbage or he'll end up in jail.

Anthony Madigan fronted Roma Magistrates court on Wednesday, facing nine charges including supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and drug driving.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on July 12 at 6.30pm, Charleville police were doing random breath tests on Carnarvon Hwy, St George.

The test revealed positive for drugs.

Police questioned Madigan if there were any illegal items in the vehicle to which he said there wasn't.

A search revealed a bowl and scissors in his backpack, which Madigan confirmed there was a residue of cannabis left behind. A clipseal bag with a clear like substance, which was found to be methamphetamine was also located.

On July 24, at 10.25am, police were doing mobile patrols on Northern Rd, Roma where they pulled over Madigan.

Acting on reasonable suspicion, they searched his vehicle and looked through his mobile, which had messages about him supplying drugs to others.

The search revealed 0.2g of methamphetamines, 1.2g of cannabis, a glass pipe and scissors under the drivers seat, a cut down straw and two syringes and needles.

He pleaded guilty to all charges.

"Your history is littered with like offences. You've been imprisoned for possessing dangerous drugs before and now you're back before the court," Magistrate Blanch said.

"You're just not getting the message are you? You've just got off parole and you're using this garbage again.

"You've left me with no other option, I need a specific deterrence to you that you can't take illicit drugs and you can't sell drugs."

Magistrate Blanch sentenced him to 19 months imprisonment for the supply and possess dangerous drugs and utensil charges, with a suspended sentence of 24 months.

For the drug driving, Madigan must report to a correctional services officer for 24 months, with convictions recorded for all charges.

"Don't blow it," Magistrate Blanch said.