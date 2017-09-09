Using adventure to help African kids go to school

GUNABUL Homestead will play host to The Mirror of Hope charity founder Thomas "Tommy" Nyawir on September 12 at 6.30pm.

Thomas "Tommy" Nyawir was a teenage slum boy with little chance of a future when he met the man who changed his life.

Tommy had graduated from primary school and desperately wanted to continue learning.

"I was so sad when my parents told me I wouldn't be going to school anymore," Mr Nyawir said.

"I knew it was unlikely I'd complete my studies but to hear those words hurt more than I had expected."

Gympie raised Found of Adventure Out Loud, Nate Taiaroa said this is a reality that is still common for children living in Kenya's many slums today, more than 20 years on.

"Education in Kenya is extremely different than it is in Australia", Mr Taiaroa said.

Nathan Taiaroa, of Gympie, has launched an adventure travel business, which runs tours in Tanzania and supports Mirror of Hope. Contributed

Adventure Out Loud is sponsoring Mr Nyawir's tour of Australia.

"Classrooms with often 100 plus students, no textbooks, an under-educated teacher and a blackboard and chalk are very common. The one saving grace is that most parents want their children to finish school."

"While 90% of students are enrolled in primary schools across Kenya, secondary education is out of reach for most of the 46% of Kenyan's who live below the poverty line because it costs approximately $1,000 per student per year.

"As such, 37% of Kenyan students miss out on a secondary education and 52% of students never complete their senior school education, year 11 and 12 equivalent."

This too was the predicament for Tommy until his generosity towards a stranger wandering in his neighbourhood changed his life forever.

"I was playing with my friends one day and I saw a Mzungu (white) man walking down the street. Excited, I ran to him to say hello and practice my English," Mr Nyawir said.

"The stranger asked me to take him for a tour of the slum and during the tour he asked me why I was not in school.

"I regrettably don't remember his name, I know he was from Ireland and I know, without him my life would have been incredibly different."

Today, Tommy is the Founder and Director of The Mirror of Hope CBO in Kibera Slum, Kenya.

"Education has changed my life. I was able to go to university, marry a girl I loved and father 2 beautiful children. All because of the generosity of a stranger. This is a dream I want to pass on to other people."

The Mirror of Hope was founded seven years ago and today, empowers more than 30 vulnerable women and 50 disadvantaged students through a range of education, health and microfinance initiatives.

"One of the things that makes The Mirror of Hope unique is their transparent spending of sponsorship and donations", say Nate Taiaroa. "This is one of the main reasons Adventure Out Loud started supporting them 3 years ago and I'm proud of what we've been able to achieved to date."

"Our association with organisations like Adventure Out Loud, Edmund Rice, 99 Bikes, Foundation le Pont, Arcaid and a number of others, allow us to cover staff salaries and other overheads", says Tommy. "This way mum and dad sponsors can be assured that 100% of their money is being used for the education of the student they sponsor. We also provide them with acquittal statements each year."

Due to The Mirror of Hope's association with it's many Australian supporters, Tommy is in Australia for a 1 month promotional tour and will be visiting Gympie between 11 - 13 September 2017.

If you'd like a chance to meet Tommy, please join the Gympie Times at Gunabul Homestead on September 12 at 6:30pm. The evening will include dinner, a raffle, a short video screening of The Mirror of Hope's students and a presentation by Tommy. To reserve your place at the dinner, email info@adventureoutloud.me

For more details about sponsoring or donating visit www.mirrorofhopecbo.org.