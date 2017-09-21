'Use your testicles': Barnaby keeps cool in Gympie woman's ambush

Video: Barnaby cops a spray: Barnaby Joyce in Gympie today

BARNABY Joyce has been told to "stand up and use his testicles" in a fiery tirade while making a visit to Gympie today.

The Deputy Prime Minister found himself on the receiving end of the verbal lashing from Widgee resident Lynlie Cross while making a visit to the gold city to discuss issues surrounding businesses in the region.

"You're not doing a good enough bloody job Barnaby," Ms Cross said.

"I rang your office back in 2000 and told you to stand up to the Liberal Party and go alone."

An admitted stirrer, Ms Cross said Mr Joyce needed to do the same.

"Get up and stir," she said.

"Use your testicles and stand up to Malcolm Turnbull."

Mr Joyce weathered the storm with a smile, calmly explaining his commitment to driving down power prices, boosting agriculture in regional areas and keeping businesses local.

It was a list which left Ms Cross less than impressed.

"I'm sick of party politics, Barnaby," she said.

"Don't give me party politics.

"The Liberal Party is the worst union in Australia, and the Labor Party is the second worst, and they need to get rid of them."

A veteran of politically charged debate, the Deputy Prime Minister was happy to offer to shake Ms Cross' hand before he left, saying it was an "absolute pleasure" to have met her and have a chat.