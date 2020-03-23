Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
University of Sunshine Coast will suspend classes at all of its Queensland campuses this week to transition technology-enabled learning and teaching in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
University of Sunshine Coast will suspend classes at all of its Queensland campuses this week to transition technology-enabled learning and teaching in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
News

USC pause for COVID-19 technology transition

Glen Porteous
22nd Mar 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE University of Sunshine Coast will suspend classes at all of its Queensland campuses this week to transition technology-enabled learning and teaching in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

From today to March 27, USC has notified students and staff of the planned pause.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Robert Elliot said it will allow for the development of resources to be delivered via technology in environments where people can maintain social distancing measures.

"To assist the government's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, USC is pausing all coursework teaching and assessments at our Queensland campuses for one week," Professor Elliot said.

This includes all lectures, tutorial, lab classes, fieldwork, online assessments and all exams (both online and campus) that were scheduled to occur next week.

Professor Elliot said suspending classes for a week would enable USC to redesign face-to-face teaching and assessments to modes that do not require students' personal attendance on campus.

"All our campuses will remain open, the library and study spaces will be operating and staff will be working, with additional hygiene and sanitation measures as well as enhanced social distancing measure.

"We recognise that for some of our students food services on campus are also vital.

"These will remain operating, again with additional hygiene, sanitation and social distancing measure implemented."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Cinemas face grim future as coronavirus tightens grip

        premium_icon Gympie Cinemas face grim future as coronavirus tightens grip

        News Could COVID-19 spell the end of independent cinemas in Australia?

        Another big Gympie event felled by coronavirus

        premium_icon Another big Gympie event felled by coronavirus

        News 40th anniversary planned to commemorate the time a racing legend visited the...

        Q&A: Candidates reveal if they’ll keep their day jobs

        premium_icon Q&A: Candidates reveal if they’ll keep their day jobs

        News Gympie council election 2020: Hopefuls answer whether they will keep other work if...

        Curran calls coronavirus crisis meeting

        premium_icon Curran calls coronavirus crisis meeting

        News The Local Disaster Management group is also set to meet this week.