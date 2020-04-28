USC Gympie welcomes new manager

Angeline Medland will continue Graham Young's vision for accessible higher education in the region.

Supporting students through the coronavirus crisis and working with local businesses to find employment opportunities top the list of priorities for new USC Gympie campus manager Angeline Medland.

Mrs Medland is stepping into the role following the retirement of founding manager Graham Young, who helped pioneer the movement to bring accessible higher education to the region.

Mrs Medland said she has thoroughly enjoyed working with Mr Young and looks forward to building on his vision.

Mrs Medland said her top priority as campus manager was to continue supporting students working around the coronavirus restrictions.

“My immediate focus is on ensuring students are adequately supported to achieve their learning objectives, this includes reworking local student support services delivery during the COVID-19 restrictions,” she said.

Angeline Medland joined the USC Gympie team in 2013.

“My ongoing priorities are to ensure that Gympie students are well supported in achieving their educational goals whilst continuing to work with the Gympie community to deliver on our campus plan and increase educational attainment within our region.

“This includes working with businesses and industry to promote alignment between USC programs, local employment opportunities and industry needs.”

Mrs Medland has been with USC since 2013 and is eager to take on her new role.

“We have a great team who are all equally committed to our campus and students, I am excited to continue to lead them in this space.”