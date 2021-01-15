USC Gympie readies for big 2021 after record number of offers

Nearly 200 Gympie hopefuls have been offered a spot at USC’s local campus for Semester 1.

Almost 200 hopeful Gympie students have been offered spots at the University of the Sunshine Coast’s local campus for 2021.

The announcement comes as USC confirmed a “record number of people” have received offers to begin degrees at USC in Semester 1, beginning on 1 March.

QTAC yesterday released the mid-January round of offers, taking the number of university hopefuls who have

received offers to study at USC so far to 5,622.

In a statement the university said that number was up 17.8 per cent and 21 per cent on two years ago.

The offers included 2,296 to applicants from the Sunshine Coast (including Noosa Shire), 1,559 to residents of the Moreton Bay region, as well as 205 to Fraser Coast and 184 to Gympie residents.

USC Vice-Chancellor Professor Helen Bartlett congratulated those who have received offers and encouraged new students to join in Orientation activities from February 22-26.

“University study can be transformative,” Professor Bartlett said. “Not only does it boost career prospects, it can lead to long-lasting friendships and business contacts.”

Professor Bartlett said interest in university study had increased significantly in the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic prompting many people to closely consider their career goals.

“There has also been a reported migration away from capital cities due to changed working arrangements associated with COVID-19, and regional areas that have university campuses are becoming highly sought-after locations,” she said.

The most sought-after degrees overall at USC are in the health-related disciplines of Nursing Science, Paramedic Science, Occupational Therapy, Biomedical Science and Clinical Exercise Physiology, followed by degrees in Primary Education, Psychology and Business.

The University will continue to make offers later this month and throughout February until Semester 1 begins.

Applicants who have received offers were encouraged to respond to their offers by early next week.

Those who did not receive an offer can contact USC’s Student Central for advice about further QTAC offer rounds.