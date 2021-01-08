USC Gympie offers free course to help locals find dream career

USC’s Gympie campus is offering a free course next week for those reassessing their career options in the new year.

Limited places are still available for the two-day “University Skills for You” course, which will be held at the campus on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, January 12 and 13.

Registration is essential for the course, which is aimed primarily at adults contemplating upskilling or reskilling at university or TAFE.

USC Gympie campus.

University Skills for You co-ordinator Liz Davison said it was ideal for those reassessing their career options with the start of a new year.

“This is an obligation-free and cost-free opportunity for people looking towards tertiary study but are unsure about what is involved,” Ms Davison said.

Facilitated by experienced USC advisers, it caters for people aged 18 years and older who may have not formally studied for many years or did not finish high school.

“There are no tests, assignments or exams,” Ms Davison said. “Instead, the emphasis is on helping people build their confidence and develop new academic skills in a supportive group learning environment.”

The course is also built to help participants recognise the transferable skills they have gained from work and life experience, and turning that formal and informal learning into academic reading, writing, speaking and critical thinking skills.

At the end of the course participants will explore their higher education pathway options and can arrange to have individual sessions with USC advisers to help develop study and career plans.

Workbooks are provided for free and there are no tuition fees. To register go to www.usc.edu.au/us4c or email pathways@usc.edu.au.