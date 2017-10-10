USC Grads offer encouragement to students

THOUSANDS of university students around Queensland are now heading into crunch-time as final exams and assignments get under way.

It's a time defined by high stress levels, higher workloads and the presence of looming deadlines.

Yesterday at the USC Gympie campus, a special luncheon was organised to make sure current students understand that hard work pays off.

Jodie Tydings and Leanne North have both recently graduated with Commerce degrees, and want to share their experience with others.

"I switched between part-time and full-time study, and having the campus so close here made it a lot easier not having to travel,” Ms North said, who also had to fit in being a mum and work into her schedule.

"I was also able to switch between the number of subjects I was doing while still being able to maintain my lifestyle.”

"That was probably the smarter option,” Ms Tydings added.

"I studied full-time and just decided to forgo sleep.”

Both graduates have gone on to find employment in the Gympie region, but were aware of the challenges finding local jobs.

"I definitely feared that,” Ms Tydings said of having to travel to the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane for work.

"Travelling for work was not something I wanted to do but I knew it was possible.”

For Ms North said there was never an option to leave because of family commitments.

"I said if I was going to be employed, it was going to be in the Gympie region,” she said.

"I was fortunate enough to start work with my current employer.

"There are definitely opportunities out there in the Gympie region.”

It's a feeling echoed by current law student Rebecca Rogan, who currently splits her time between the Sippy Downs and Gympie USC campuses.

Where other industry groups may find fewer opportunities in the Gympie region, it's a far cry from the overcrowded Brisbane graduate pool.

"In the country for doctors and lawyers there is still a gap so in a way I am grateful because there isn't as much competition as their is in Sydney or Brisbane,” she said.

The ongoing visibility and viability of the Gympie USC campus is still highly prized.

"The university features very prominently in our economic development strategy,” Gympie mayor Mick Curran said at the event.

"When people are looking to move to our region, there's certain things people need to see.

"They're certainly looking for a university.”

Staff and faculty members are hoping the experiences of Ms Tydings, Ms North and Ms Rogan will inspire other local students to enrol and find employment in the Gympie region.

"Both of you are proving to be amazing role models for students who are still working their way through their degrees,” USC Executive Dean Prof Joanne Scott said.

"I'm incredibly proud of you, the faculty is proud as well.

"Being at university transforms people in ways they can't imagine.”