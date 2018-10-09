USC gold medallist wants to exercise us to health

USC student Blake Cochrane will feature in a booklet documenting the difference universities make to regional communities.

BLAKE Cochrane knows the value of exercise.

The two-time gold medal winning Paralympic swimmer, who is hoping to compete at Tokyo 2020, wants to use his expertise to help others.

Mr Cochrane is studying exercise and clinical science at the University of Sunshine Coast. He hopes to graduate later this year.

Exercise is prescribed as medicine for at least 26 diseases and conditions including depression, anxiety, stress, schizophrenia, dementia, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, asthma, osteoarthritis and cancer.

"A lot of the patients have chronic disease such as diabetes or obesity,” he said.

We help deal with any kind of chronic pain. Whether that's from an acute injury that someone may have sustained through work or just general degrading of knee joints or backs.

"Our role works in secondary care. The patient has been discharged from hospital and a lot of them have private health insurance so they come along to the private clinics.”

"They will generally see a physio first and then they will come to us and our role is about increasing their ability to do their day-to-day tasks, as well as increasing their general wellbeing.”

Mr Cochrane, originally from Charleville, was attracted to USC through its program offering a handful of places to high-performance athletes.

He is one of a dozen regional university graduates and students from across the country featured in the Regional Universities Network's Student Success Story booklet. -NewsRegional