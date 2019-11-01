Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
USC Gympie campus
USC Gympie campus
News

USC Fraser Coast, Gympie to share $1.7m in C’wealth funding

Shelley Strachan
1st Nov 2019 3:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

USC Fraser Coast and Gympie will share more than $1.7 million in Commonwealth funding as part of a new scholarship program to attract more students – both domestic and international – to study in regional locations.

Federal Minister for Education Dan Tehan today announced the government would award USC $1,714,000 to deliver 40 local and international scholarships at its Fraser Coast and Gympie campuses.

The funding is available through the Destination Australia Scholarship Program which will support both Australian and international students to study in regional Australia.

USC Pro-Vice Chancellor (Engagement) Professor Joanne Scott said the significant contribution would support USC’s strategic goals of building local capacity, growing domestic student numbers and attracting international students to its regional campuses.

“It is wonderful that we have secured these scholarships to assist both local and international students to study at Fraser Coast and Gympie,” Professor Scott said.

“Part of the funding will be used to promote the high-quality educational and lifestyle experience available at Fraser Coast and Gympie to a national and global market.”

The Federal Government will provide funding for 17 domestic and 17 international students at Fraser Coast and six domestic and international students at Gympie.

Valued at $15,000 per year for each student, the Destination Australia scholarships will go towards meeting the expenses associated with study and day-to-day living. Additional funding is provided to promote the scholarships.

“At Fraser Coast, this funding will help USC increase student numbers and support the further development of existing and new programs,” Professor Scott said.

“At Gympie, the scholarships will support student success, enable greater diversity of the student cohort with associated learning benefits, and contribute to capacity building of the region.”

Professor Scott said the scholarship program would also enable USC to increase the number of its institutional partnerships with overseas universities and colleges and provide increased academic and research opportunities for its regional campuses.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        premium_icon Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        Health A damning report has revealed the depths of cruelty and neglect in Australia’s aged care system, from residents being left with maggots feeding on open sores

        WATCH: Gympie Hospital staff brilliant dance challenge

        premium_icon WATCH: Gympie Hospital staff brilliant dance challenge

        News VIDEO: Watch Gympie Hospital staff dance to Git Up by Blanco Brown.

        Where the snapper are biting in the Gymie region

        premium_icon Where the snapper are biting in the Gymie region

        News Anglers were able to make the best of the conditions last week with the weather.

        Epic mansion with 13 rooms, nightclub, hits market

        premium_icon Epic mansion with 13 rooms, nightclub, hits market

        Property Predicted to be one of the biggest sales in Queensland