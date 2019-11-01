USC Fraser Coast, Gympie to share $1.7m in C’wealth funding

USC Fraser Coast and Gympie will share more than $1.7 million in Commonwealth funding as part of a new scholarship program to attract more students – both domestic and international – to study in regional locations.

Federal Minister for Education Dan Tehan today announced the government would award USC $1,714,000 to deliver 40 local and international scholarships at its Fraser Coast and Gympie campuses.

The funding is available through the Destination Australia Scholarship Program which will support both Australian and international students to study in regional Australia.

USC Pro-Vice Chancellor (Engagement) Professor Joanne Scott said the significant contribution would support USC’s strategic goals of building local capacity, growing domestic student numbers and attracting international students to its regional campuses.

“It is wonderful that we have secured these scholarships to assist both local and international students to study at Fraser Coast and Gympie,” Professor Scott said.

“Part of the funding will be used to promote the high-quality educational and lifestyle experience available at Fraser Coast and Gympie to a national and global market.”

The Federal Government will provide funding for 17 domestic and 17 international students at Fraser Coast and six domestic and international students at Gympie.

Valued at $15,000 per year for each student, the Destination Australia scholarships will go towards meeting the expenses associated with study and day-to-day living. Additional funding is provided to promote the scholarships.

“At Fraser Coast, this funding will help USC increase student numbers and support the further development of existing and new programs,” Professor Scott said.

“At Gympie, the scholarships will support student success, enable greater diversity of the student cohort with associated learning benefits, and contribute to capacity building of the region.”

Professor Scott said the scholarship program would also enable USC to increase the number of its institutional partnerships with overseas universities and colleges and provide increased academic and research opportunities for its regional campuses.