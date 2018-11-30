Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
USC Vice-Chancellor Professor Greg Hill
USC Vice-Chancellor Professor Greg Hill CONTRIBUTED
News

USC, Fentiman at loggerheads over Gympie TAFE building

Shelley Strachan
by
30th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE stalemate over an empty building at the Gympie TAFE campus seems to have no end in sight, with Training and Skills Development Minister Shannon Fentiman releasing a statement late yesterday that the USC had rejected a proposal from her department.

Ms Fentiman said she had been working with Gympie Regional Council and the University of the Sunshine Coast to come to an arrangement that suited both parties, but the USC was offering to pay only $1 a year for 30 years to rent the building whereas the State Government wanted the USC to contribute $100,000 towards its $330,000 refurbishment.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Dr Christian Rowan.
Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Dr Christian Rowan. Tom Daunt

"We've been working really closely with council and the USC and thought we had reached an agreement around a reasonable rental arrangement,” she said.

"The University has had the draft lease since October and USC has disappointingly gone back to their original position of wanting to pay $1 per year for 30 years.

"The proposal represents a reasonable and fair deal and is consistent with the other TAFE sites across the state.

Shannon Fentiman, Minister for Employment and Small Business and Minister for Training and Skills Development and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Shannon Fentiman, Minister for Employment and Small Business and Minister for Training and Skills Development and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Nev Madsen

"We have committed to contribute $130,000 towards refurbishing teaching space for USC students, in addition to the support of the local council and Mayor Mick Curran who committed $100,000 in August.

"Unlike the local MP, I believe USC should pay their fair share for the property lease so that money can be reinvested in training local students.

"Regardless of the lease negotiations, which will continue, the University has been advised students will be accommodated for the start of the 2019 academic year.”

education gympie education gympie students gympie tafe usc
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Sad' Goomeri Tennis courts voted out in straight sets

    premium_icon 'Sad' Goomeri Tennis courts voted out in straight sets

    News The 'ant bed' courts were in a 'sad state of disrepair'.

    • 30th Nov 2018 12:08 AM
    Hartwig in hot water over Rattler

    premium_icon Hartwig in hot water over Rattler

    Council News Gympie councillor slips up, pay price.

    • 30th Nov 2018 12:03 AM
    Curran: Experts say council surpluses 'should be low'

    premium_icon Curran: Experts say council surpluses 'should be low'

    Council News Mayor defends against criticism of council's financial result.

    • 30th Nov 2018 12:02 AM
    Does your 'persona' make you more likely to buy a pool?

    premium_icon Does your 'persona' make you more likely to buy a pool?

    News If you match up to this description, chances are you've got one.

    • 30th Nov 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners