Politics

US warns Iran on oil delivery to Syria

21st Aug 2019 9:38 AM

THE United States will take every action it can to prevent an Iranian tanker from delivering oil to Syria in contravention of US sanctions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned.

"We have made clear that anyone who touches it, anyone who supports it, anyone who allows a ship to dock is at risk of receiving sanctions from the United States," Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"If that ship again heads to Syria we will take every action we can consistent with those sanctions to prevent that."

The Adrian DArya - formerly the Grace 1 - left Gibraltar on August 18 and ship-tracking data showed the vessel was heading toward the Greek port of Kalamata.

