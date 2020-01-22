US teen pop sensation slides into Robert Irwin’s DMs

US TEEN pop sensation JoJo Siwa has revealed she had a crush on Australia Zoo icon Robert Irwin.

Nickelodeon star Siwa, 16, was on Hit105's Stav, Abby & Matt when she made the revelation, admitting she had sent Irwin a direct message on Instagram, but when he finally responded she no longer had a crush on him.

JoJo Siwa said she used to have a crush on Robert Irwin. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Presenter Abby Coleman asked the YouTube star and former Dance Moms regular whether she has had the chance to meet Queensland's most famous family.

Siwa replied "I haven't" and said "don't make that face".

"Have I ever admitted that on TV before? On news before? On radio before?" Siwa asked.

"Admitted what? That you've got a crush on Robert? I'm trying to guess," Coleman replied to which Siwa admitted.

"Yeah you guessed it. I did. Not really anymore … He is very nice and I think we'd be good friends, but there was a point in time I was like 'Wow, he's really cute'."

"As soon as I was really into him then he finally responded to a DM and I was like, 'Alright I'm over it now," Siwa laughed.

Robert Irwin Picture: Jonathan Ng

"I think he's a really awesome kid and I think we'd be really good friends and I think our families could be good friends."

Siwa, who has nine million Instagram followers, recently wrapped up in Australia after bringing her D.R. E. A. M The Tour shows Down Under.