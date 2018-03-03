US links for Gympie furniture store

DAVIES Furniture Court has the only La-Z-Boy gallery instore in Gympie.

The range includes everything to make your house feel like a home, from lounges, lift chairs, sofas, sectionals and more, available in a range of fabrics and leather colours.

La-Z-Boy also celebrated a milestone birthday last year, having been established in the US for 90 years.

In 1927 two young cousins from Monroe, Michigan - Edward M. Knabusch and Edwin J. Shoemaker - created a wood-slat chair with a reclining back - and the world's first recliner was born.

The La-Z-Boy recliner was a big hit in Monroe and soon after all of the US.

Over the years, La-Z-Boy has expanded beyond recliners and offers comfortable furniture in all shapes and sizes and has conquered the globe.

With factories and employees across the US and the world, this home-grown family business certainly has come a long way from its humble roots in a Michigan cornfield.

BIG SELECTION: Mark Tunstall with some of the La-Z-Boy fabrics and leathers available at Davies Furniture Court. Renee Albrecht

La-Z-Boy is one of the world's leading residential independent manufacturers of upholstered lounge room furniture for your home

and is one of the largest suppliers of recliners in the world.

In addition to looking after your comfort, La-Z-Boy supports Ronald McDonald House as its chosen charity.

At Davies Furniture Court their experienced staff can assist in finding you that perfect La-Z-Boy recliner or lounge suite and then their friendly delivery staff can deliver your lounge into your home.

They have great prices that will suit every budget and they can assist you in making a Gem Visa application or In Rent application, to help you take your new furniture home sooner.

The gallery is open Monday to Friday 8.30am-5pm and Saturday 8.30am-noon.