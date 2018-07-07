Urwin: 'If they can't score, they can't win'

STRONG DEFENCE: Gympie Hammers Grant I'Anson muscles up in defence to stop the Nambour Toads forwards.

STRONG DEFENCE: Gympie Hammers Grant I'Anson muscles up in defence to stop the Nambour Toads forwards. Leeroy Todd

RUGBY Union: It was hammer time at Albert Park as both the Gympie Hammers men and women side's were hunting a victory.

The men's side will have to wait until next year to win back the Bone of Contention from the Nambour Toads as they went down 15-7.

Rugby Union - Gympie Hammers vs Nambour Toads Men - Kadison Millard Hammers

Despite not securing a victory in front of their home crowd, the Gympie Hammers men's side had their coach Jason McPherson seeing plenty of positives.

"When you get an A grade forward pack playing against guys that have done on scrummaging session because we can't get blokes to training, that's what happens,” McPherson said.

"I was really impressed with our boys defence. That's an A grade team.”

Rugby Union - Gympie Hammers vs Nambour Toads Men - Epa Hammers

The first half had the Hammers defending relentlessly, for 33 minutes the side were able to hold out the Toads.

"That was a real test of character for those boys. They could have dropped the lip at any time when a few penalties didn't go our way,” McPherson said.

"What I really was impressed with today there was no back chatting of the officials, we just played rugby.

Rugby Union - Gympie Hammers vs Nambour Toads Men - Jason Flikweert Hammers

"We played rugby for a long time today and really couldn't get our hands on the nice clean ball and in wet conditions they performed well.”

Do or die mentality secured victory and a spot in the finals for the women's side, as they defeated Maroochydore 24-5.

Rugby Union - Gympie Hammers celebrating the win.

With Hammers up by two points going into the second half, the women's relentless defence created attacking opportunities as they scored three tries to nil.

Captain Caitlin Urwin was the leading charge for the team, scoring two tries herself, said she could not have asked for more from the girls.

Rugby Union - Gympie Hammers Ladies Caitlin Urwin

"It was a do or die match for us and it was so good to get the win and with good numbers,” Urwin said.

"We had 15 girls in the squad but we have won with a lot less. Usually we have nine or ten in a 12s comp.”

Rugby Union - Gympie Hammers celebrating the win.

With Maroochydore only crossing the line once, the defensive effort was always going to be important.

"We knew it was do or die, so we really had to turn up our defence because if they can't score, they can't win,” Urwin said.

Rugby Union - Gympie Hammers Ladies Shakeya Baker

"It is all about backing up your girls and getting around each other. You can't get through that.”

The women's side will battle against Noosa next weekend to hopefully bring a finals game to Gympie. While the men's side travel to Hervey Bay.