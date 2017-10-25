News

Urine, fires, smashed glass: netball courts targeted

DAMAGED: Gympie netball president Colleen Miller is urging anyone with information about damage to the courts to report it.
Frances Klein
SMASHED glass on the court, a damaged fence and bins tipped out are the latest acts of vandalism at the Gympie netball courts and the netball association are sick of it.

For months the courts have been targeted by mischief-makers, Gympie Netball Association president Colleen Miller said, who finds some new sort of damage each week.

When the new toilets were built at the courts two months ago, they were horribly christened; found covered in urine and burn marks from fires being lit on the new floors and benches.

MISCHIEF: The netball courts have been broken into and vadalised continually over the past months.
In the off-season the courts are used Wednesday nights for mixed and women's summer netball, and the smashed beer bottles found yesterday pose a danger to players, Ms Miller said.

Ms Miller is urging for anyone with information to report it to the association or the Gympie police.

The courts are locked and alarmed and the association is investing in CCTV cameras to combat the problem.

